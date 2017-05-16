Baseball: Z-M splits with Triton

Held to three hits in Game 1, the Cougars were led by Zach Hutton’s 2-for-4 showing at the plate. Hutton also had two runs scored. Kevin Nordquist was 1-for-3 and was charged with the loss after striking out seven with six runs (four earned), three hits and five walks allowed.

Things turned around quickly for Z-M in Game 2 as the team scored four runs to open the game. Nordquist was 3-for-5 at the plate with a double, three runs scored and an RBI while Willie Heitman chipped in by going 2-for-3.

The Cougars (6-10, 5-9 HVL) host Goodhue on Tuesday.