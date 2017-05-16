Baseball: Lake City nabs HVL sweep

Josh Brown and Luke Meincke both went 3-for-4 for Lake City, with Meincke driving in a pair of runs. Hunter Grimm was 2-for-3 with two RBI, and Nate Baer finished 2-for-3 with a run driven in. Brown got the win after going six innings.

Brown provided the hot bat in Game 2, going 4-for-4 with an RBI. Drew Bailey was also 4-for-4 with a double and two RBI, and Josh Matanich was 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI. Tyler Pribyl was credited with the victory after throwing 1 ⅓ innings of relief.

Lake City (6-12, 5-9 HVL) wraps up the regular season this week with Pine Island in town Tuesday, followed by a trip to Byron Thursday.