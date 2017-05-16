Baseball: Knights back on track after sweeping Goodhue

In the opener, Dylan Craig finished 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a run scored for K-W while Carter Leininger had a pair of doubles from the No. 3 spot, driving in a run in the victory. Calvin Steberg was 3-for-4 with a pair of runs and an RBI, helping the Knights' top three hitters account for seven of the team's nine hits. On the mound, Mathew Houglum struck out 12 with seven hits allowed to get the win.

Taylor Buck was Goodhue's top hitter in Game 1, going 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored while Casey Ryan was 2-for-3 with an RBI. Carson Morken was charged with the loss after striking out four with two runs (one earned), five hits and no walks allowed.

In the second game, Craig continued his hot hitting by going 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, three RBI and two runs scored. Leininger was 2-for-3 with a pair of RBI, and Tyler Ryan finished 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI for K-W. Jack Buelke went the distance on the mound, striking out one while limiting Goodhue to eight hits in just 74 pitches.

Ryan was 2-for-3 with a triple and a run scored for the Wildcats in the night cap while teammate Carter Danielson went 2-for-4 with a run scored from the lead-off spot.

K-W (11-6, 9-5 HVL) plays host to Hayfield on Tuesday while Goodhue (4-14, 2-12 HVL) wraps up the regular season this week at Zumbrota-Mazeppa Tuesday then against Triton at home Thursday.