Baseball: Bombers shut out Hayfield in doubleheader

In Game 1, Cannon Falls jumped on Hayfield early as leadoff batter Hayden Strain opened the bottom of the first with a triple before Liam Franken drove him home on a groundout in the next at-bat. In the fourth, Strain scored again on a Franken double, and Franken eventually reached home on an Andrew Egge single. Strain and Franken teamed up one more time for a run in the fourth as Strain crossed home on another Franken double. Franken went 3-for-4 with five RBI and a run scored while Strain and Chase Reber both were 2-for-3. Max Bowen went all seven innings for the Bombers with seven strikeouts and just three hits and two walks surrendered.

The Bombers' bats stayed hot in the night cap with 13 total hits, led by Elliott Boman's 3-for-3 outing. Boman also had a triple, three RBI and a pair of runs scored. Franken was 2-for-3 with a run and an RBI, and Carlton Lindow finished 2-for-2 with an RBI. Strain continued to visit home plate regularly with a pair of runs scored. Egge was the winner on the mound with eight strikeouts to go with seven hits and no walks allowed.