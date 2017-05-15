Softball: Z-M doubles up at JCC invite

Tara Matuska and Brianna Albers each had a pair of hits and an RBI against Cooper, with Matuska also earning the shutout with five strikeouts compared to one walk and four hits allowed.

Matuska, Albers, Natalie Majerus and Megan Johnson all had two hits against NYM, and Matuska had four RBI. Lyndsey Quam shut down Class 1A's No. 2 ranked team, allowing two hits and two walks and striking out 13.