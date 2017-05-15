Search
    Softball: Z-M doubles up at JCC invite

    By RE Sports on May 15, 2017 at 4:23 p.m.

    The two teams combined for just nine hits, but Zumbrota-Mazeppa scored the only run ins a 2-0 win over Robbinsdale Cooper at the Jackson County Central Invitational on Saturday. The Cougars also beat New York Mills, 10-0, at the tournament.

    Tara Matuska and Brianna Albers each had a pair of hits and an RBI against Cooper, with Matuska also earning the shutout with five strikeouts compared to one walk and four hits allowed.

    Matuska, Albers, Natalie Majerus and Megan Johnson all had two hits against NYM, and Matuska had four RBI. Lyndsey Quam shut down Class 1A's No. 2 ranked team, allowing two hits and two walks and striking out 13.

