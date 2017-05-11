Track: Section 1A True Team

Lake City's Liv Kozlowski had a second-place finish in the 400-meter dash, posting a time of 27.55 seconds. Riley Pennington was third in the 100 hurdles with a 17.62, and the 4x100 relay team took silver in 52.72. The Tigers' had one other top-three finisher in Grace Adler, who was third in the long jump with a leap of 16 feet, 3 inches.

Pine Island had a sixth-place score of 724.5 and had the 4x400 and 4x800 relays both take third.

Eighth-place Kenyon-Wanamingo had 646 points and was led by Mara Quam's three first-place showings, including a school-record long jump of 18-7.25. Quam also won the 100 hurdles in 15.94 and the triple jump with a 36-3. The Knights also had a second place showing in the 4x200 relay.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa finished ninth with a 522, with Skyler Jacosob coming in third in the 800 in 2:30.2.

Boys

Pine Island came in second behind St. Charles in the boys Section 1A True Team meet, 896.5-872.5. Lewiston-Altura held off Zumbrota-Mazeppa for fourth, 856-838. Lake City came in fifth with 767.

The Panthers had Ryan Kelling and Ryan Fohrman go 1-2 in the 110 hurdles in 16.98 and 17.10, respectively. Pine Island did it again in the 300 hurdles with Kelling in 42.84 and Nathan Marx in 44.19. Kelling also came in third in the discus throw with a 128-6. Jack Williams came in second in the 800 in 2:00.48, and third in the 1,600 in 4:34.26. The Panthers also came in second in the 4x800 relay.

Z-M doubled up in the triple jump with Wyatt House winning with a 40-9.25, and Mitchell Dahl coming in second with a 40-3.5. The Cougars also won the 4x200 relay in 1:36.42, and came in third in the 4x800 relay with a 8:42.91. Isaiah Steuber finished third in the 800 in 2:04.17, and Alex Guse was third in the high jump going 6-2, and second in the discus throw with a 129-6.

Lake City's Carl Kozlowski won the 800 in 1:58.93, doubling up in the 1,600 in 4:31.09. Teammate Mitchell Mund came in second with a 4:33.57. Mund was third in the 3,200 with a time of 10:19.87.

Ethan Heitman won the high jump with a 6-6 and the long jump with a 21-6.25, and ended up third in the 100 in 11.65.