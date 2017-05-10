Baseball: Bauer leads Pine Island over Hayfield

Bauer finished 2-for-2 with two RBI, two runs and three stolen bases. Drew Lohmeyer did his best to match Bauer, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base.

But Bauer also picked up the win on the mound, throwing all six innings. Bauer allowed two hits and three walks with six strikeouts.

Pine Island (9-3) will have a home doubleheader against Rochester Lourdes on Saturday.