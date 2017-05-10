Baseball: Bauer leads Pine Island over Hayfield
Joe Bauer put his stamp all over the scorebook on Tuesday, leading Pine Island to a 10-0, six-inning victory over Hiawatha Valley League foe Hayfield.
Bauer finished 2-for-2 with two RBI, two runs and three stolen bases. Drew Lohmeyer did his best to match Bauer, going 3-for-4 with a double, two RBI, two runs and a stolen base.
But Bauer also picked up the win on the mound, throwing all six innings. Bauer allowed two hits and three walks with six strikeouts.
Pine Island (9-3) will have a home doubleheader against Rochester Lourdes on Saturday.