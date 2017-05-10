Baseball: Cannon Falls drops one to Minnehaha Academy
Second-ranked Minnehaha Academy came down to Cannon Falls on Tuesday and showed the Bombers why the Class 2A poll holds the Cardinals in such high regard. Minnehaha won, 7-0, and held Cannon Falls to two hits while striking out 16 with just one walk.
Alex Evanson had 10 strikeouts in five innings for Minnehaha, and Bennett Theisen mowed down all six batters he faced over two innings.
Bomber Jared Andersen had five strikeouts over 5 1/3 innings, with six hits and two walks allowed. Only two of Andersen's six runs allowed were earned as Cannon Falls committed three errors.
The Bombers (9-5) host Hayfield for a doubleheader on Saturday.