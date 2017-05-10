Baseball: Stewartville blanks Goodhue

Hagstrom struck out seven Wildcats, and allowed two hits and one walk in his 84-pitch complete game.

Casey Ryan started for Goodhue, allowing one run over five innings on six hits to go with four strikeouts. Nick Thomforde finished the game, allowing the second run on three walks and a pair of hits. Ryan Schoenfelder and Carter Danielson had the two hits for the Wildcats.

Goodhue (4-12) hosts Kenyon-Wanamingo for an HVL doubleheader on Saturday.