Baseball: Strain's slam lifts Bombers over Wildcats

Along with the home run, Strain was 2-for-4 with a double, four RBI and a pair of runs scored. Elliott Boman went 3-for-3 with a double, a run and an RBI, and Carlton Lindow finished 2-for-4 with an RBI. Max Bowen got the win after going 4 ⅓ innings, and Andrew Egge held the Wildcats to one hit over 2 ⅔ innings of relief for the save.

Ryan Schoenfelder and Casey Ryan had both of Goodhue’s hits on Monday. Both of the Wildcats’ runs came in the third inning after a passed ball and a bases-loaded walk drawn by Carter Danielson. Danielson was pegged with the loss after allowing seven runs (five earned) and eight hits over five innings.

Cannon Falls (9-4, 9-3 HVL) will host Minnehaha Academy on Tuesday while Goodhue (4-11, 2-9 HVL) travels to Stewartville on Tuesday.