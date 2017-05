Randolph remains unbeaten in the Southeast Conference after notching a 7-1 victory at home against Mabel-Canton on Monday.

Andrew Wenstrom was 2-for-4 with a triple, a pair of runs scored and an RBI while Alex Ratzlaff was 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI. Matt Weber struck out 10 over six innings to secure the Rockets' victory.