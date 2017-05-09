Search
    Softball: Opsahl lifts Goodhue late against K-W

    By RE Sports Today at 2:27 p.m.
    Goodhue shortstop Emily Benrud tags second base and makes a throw to first for a double play during Monday's HVL game against Kenyon-Wanamingo at Goodhue. (Joe Brown/RiverTown Multimedia)1 / 2
    Kenyon-Wanamingo's Madi Luebke slides into home for a run during Monday's Hiawatha Valley League game against Goodhue at Goodhue High School. (Joe Brown/RiverTown Multimedia)2 / 2

    GOODHUE — Tied at 7-7 with Kenyon-Wanamingo, Goodhue’s Kate Opsahl won Monday’s Hiawatha Valley League contest with a walkoff RBI single to clinch an 8-7 victory for the Wildcats.

    Five Goodhue players — Alissa Bien, Emily Benrud, Katie Pearson, Abby Jonsgaard and Opsahl — had two hits in the game, with Bien hitting a home run. Jonsgaard had two RBI and a pair of runs scored while Opsahl crossed home twice in the victory. Abby Doerhoefer struck out eight while allowing nine hits, two walks and seven runs (two earned) in a complete-game victory.

    Madi Luebke was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI for the Knights in the leadoff spot. Shera Clawiter was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, and Emma Berquam finished 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run. Berquam was hit with the loss after allowing four hits and two runs in two-thirds of an inning.

    Goodhue (5-6, 2-5 HVL) headed to Lake City on Tuesday while K-W (3-9, 3-5 HVL) played host to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.

