Softball: Opsahl lifts Goodhue late against K-W

Five Goodhue players — Alissa Bien, Emily Benrud, Katie Pearson, Abby Jonsgaard and Opsahl — had two hits in the game, with Bien hitting a home run. Jonsgaard had two RBI and a pair of runs scored while Opsahl crossed home twice in the victory. Abby Doerhoefer struck out eight while allowing nine hits, two walks and seven runs (two earned) in a complete-game victory.

Madi Luebke was 3-for-4 with a double, two runs and an RBI for the Knights in the leadoff spot. Shera Clawiter was 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI, and Emma Berquam finished 1-for-2 with a double, an RBI and a run. Berquam was hit with the loss after allowing four hits and two runs in two-thirds of an inning.

Goodhue (5-6, 2-5 HVL) headed to Lake City on Tuesday while K-W (3-9, 3-5 HVL) played host to Waterville-Elysian-Morristown.