Softball: Randolph sweeps Triton

Megan Erickson and Mackenna Otte were the catalysts for Randolph's offense in Game 1, both going 2-for-3 with a double. Erickson added an RBI while Mackenna scored a run. Grace Taylor was 1-for-3 with a triple, a run scored and an RBI. In the circle, Morgyn Otte went the distance, striking out 10 while limiting the Cobras to six hits and one walk.

Then in the final game, Lindsey Grant was 4-for-5 at the plate with a run and an RBI while also getting the win with six strikeouts and six walks and 10 hits allowed in seven innings. Erickson drove in six runs as part of a 3-for-5 effort, and Skyler Turek went 2-for-5 with a double, three runs and three RBI. As a team, the Rockets had 17 hits in the Game 2 victory.

Randolph (13-1) will host Goodhue and Blooming Prairie on Saturday.