    Baseball: Byron slips by Goodhue

    By RE Sports on May 5, 2017 at 9:11 p.m.

    Tied 5-5 after Goodhue scored a pair of runs in the fifth, Byron followed suit with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth to clinch a 7-5 Hiawatha Valley League win on Friday.

    Ryan Schoenfelder led the Wildcats' offense by going 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored. Casey Ryan chimed in with a pair of hits and two RBI, and Taylor Buck and Nicholas Thomforde both had a hit and a pair of runs.

    Buck was pegged with the loss after allowing two runs (one earned) in two innings of relief. Carter Danielson started the game for Goodhue, allowing seven hits, five runs (all earned) and one walk over four innings.

    The Wildcats (4-10, 2-8 HVL) head to Cannon Falls on Monday.

