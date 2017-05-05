Baseball: Byron slips by Goodhue

Ryan Schoenfelder led the Wildcats' offense by going 2-for-3 with a double, two RBI and a run scored. Casey Ryan chimed in with a pair of hits and two RBI, and Taylor Buck and Nicholas Thomforde both had a hit and a pair of runs.

Buck was pegged with the loss after allowing two runs (one earned) in two innings of relief. Carter Danielson started the game for Goodhue, allowing seven hits, five runs (all earned) and one walk over four innings.

The Wildcats (4-10, 2-8 HVL) head to Cannon Falls on Monday.