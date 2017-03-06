Wrestling: Area wrestlers bring home 13 medals

Four wrestlers – Jeron Matson (Kenyon-Wanamingo, 113 pounds), Tyler Ryan (K-W, 152), Bailee O'Reilly (Goodhue, 160) and Caden Steffen (Zumbrota-Mazeppa, 182) – came away as state champions.

Also reaching the finals were Z-M's Maverick Jackson (145), Jacob Bennett (195) and Jarret Haglund (220). The trio found themselves in rematches from the Section 1A championship, with Jackson falling in a 4-3 decision against Chatfield's Jake Mandt. Bennett dropped the title match against GMLOS's Christophor Bain, 5-0, and Haglund fell 5-0 to Dover-Eyota's Reid Seelhammer.

According to Cougars head coach Link Steffen, Z-M never had more than one wrestler in finals before getting four to their respective championships Saturday.

The Cougars' Hayden Voxland brought home fifth place at 170 after beating West Central Area's Levi Larkin by pin in 2 minutes, 49 seconds. Sam Nordquist reached the second round of the consolation bracket at 152 before dropping his final match to Eden Valley-Watkins' Matt Schindler, 3-2.

For K-W, Seth Brosssard fought his way through the 132 consolation bracket after a first-round loss, going 3-0 on Saturday. Brossard left state in third place after beating Minneota's Brendan Reiss 9-2. The third-place victory helped Brossard aveng his first-round loss to Reiss on Friday.

Goodhue's Kelby O'Reilly (152) and Mason Huemann (170) both reached the third-place match of their respective weights. Kelby finished in third placce after beating Blue Earth's Zach Buseman, 4-1, and Huemann was fourth after taking a 6-1 loss to Park Rapids' Cody Dravis.

Both of Pine Island's state entrants left the Xcel Energy Center with medals. At 285, Alex Aarsvold came back from a first-round loss to take third place after beating Badger-Greenbush-Middle River's Devin Pries, 5-0. Dawson Fallon, at 120, took sixth place after losing the fifth-place match to Osakis' Seth Johnson, 6-5.

Cannon Falls' lone state entrant, Hayden Strain, saw his state trip come to a close in the second round of the consolation bracket in a 7-3 loss to Bloomington Kennedy's Noah Keith.

Cannon Falls

Hayden Strain (2A, 170)

First round: Ryan Duffy (South St. Paul) dec. Strain, 5-1; Consolation first round: Strain inj. def. Brandon Frisby (Grand Rapids); Consolation second round: Noah Keith (Bloomington Kennedy) dec. Hayden Strain, 7-3.

Goodhue

John Altendorf (1A, 113)

First round: Altendorf pinned Keon Naranjo (L-H), 4:39; Quarterfinals: Dayne Morton (Sibley East) maj. Altendorf, 10-1; Consolation first round: Altendorf dec. Mason Gode (LPGE/B), 4-1; Consolation second round: Dillon McGee (WHA/N) pinned Altendorf, 0:54.

Kelby O'Reilly (1A, 152)

First round: O'Reilly maj. Jacob Hasbargen (Border West), 15-2; Quarterfinals: O'Reilly dec. Matt Schindler (EVW), 5-1; Semifinals: Tyler Ryan (K-W) dec. O'Reilly, 7-6; Consolation semifinals: O'Reilly dec. Ian Frenzel (B/CLB), 8-4; Third-place match: O'Reilly dec. Zach Buseman (Blue Earth), 4-1.

Bailee O'Reilly (1A, 160)

First round: O'Reilly maj. Shawn Buysse (Minneota), 13-5; Quarterfinals: O'Reilly maj. Luke Wilson (L-H), 16-6; Semifinals: O'Reilly maj. Colton Krell (Westfield), 14-3; Championship: O'Reilly dec. Dalton Wagner (JCC), 13-11.

Mason Huemann (1A, 170)

First round: Cody Dravis (Park Rapids) pinned Huemann, 1:55; Consolation first round: Huemann dec. Colm Maines (Trinity), 9-6; Consolation second round: Huemann maj. Elijah Cloos (Ortonville), 10-1; Consolation semifinals: Huemann dec. Levi Larkin (WCA), 6-5; Third-place match: Cody Dravis (Park Rapids) dec. Huemann, 6-1.

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Jeron Matson (1A, 113)

First round: Matson pinned Marshall Michienzi (Deer River), 3:30; Quarterfinals: Matson pinned Sam Kulseth (St. James), 3:31; Semifinals: Matson dec. Spencer Miller (Staples-Motley), 5-2; Championship: Matson dec. Dayne Morton (Sibley East), 3-0.

Bradley Kish (1A, 126)

First round: Cristian Chavez (St. Charles) dec. Kish, 8-3.

Seth Brossard (1A, 132)

First round: Brendan Reiss (Minneota) dec. Brossard, 13-8; Consolation first round: Brossard pinned Trey Fairbanks (Deer River), 3:41; Consolation second round: Brossard maj. Jackson Held (Royalton/Upsala), 10-0; Consolation semifinals: Brossard inj. def. Brandon Ortman (Pierz); Third-place match: Brossard dec. Brendan Reiss (Minneota), 9-2.

Tyler Ryan (1A, 152)

First round: Ryan pinned Jalen Jansen (Pierz), 4:42; Quarterfinals: Ryan dec. Sam Nordquist (Z-M), 4-0; Semifinals: Ryan dec. Kelby O'Reilly (Goodhue), 7-6; Championship: Ryan dec. Keaton Long (WCA), 10-6.

Logan Quam (1A, 195)

First round: Christophor Bain (GMLOS) dec. Quam, 9-4; Consolation quarterfinals: Jason Kasella (Royalton/Upsala) dec. Quam, 6-1.

Jesse Jackson (1A, 285)

First round: Bradey Berg (Barnesville) pinned Jackson, 1:09; Consolation quarterfinals: Chase Johnson (B/CLB) pinned Jackson, 2:12.

Pine Island

Dawson Fallon (1A, 120)

First round: Fallon pinned Jorhe Hernandez (L-H), 2:43; Quarterfinals: Jace Geving (Deer River) maj. Fallon, 18-5; Consolation first rouund: Fallon pinned Skye Powers (ACGC), 2:38; Consolation second round: Fallon dec. Jach Fuchs (DGF) 7-5 (OT); Consolation semifinals: Mark Buringa (St. Charles) dec. Fallon, 6-4; Fifth-place match: Seth Johnson (Osakis) dec. Fallon, 6-5.

Alex Aarsvold (1A, 285)

First round: Jett Saewert (New York Mills) dec. Aarsvold, 5-4; Consolation first round: Aarsvold dec. Nick Miska (Ortonville), 5-0; Consolation second round; Aarsvold pinned Chase Johnson (B/CLB), 2:38; Consolation semifinals: Aarsvold pinned Josh Hansen (Canby), 1:43; Third-place match: Aarsvold dec. Devin Pries (BGMR), 5-0.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Maverick Jackson (1A, 145)

First round: Jackson dec. Andrew Tomala (Pierz), 3-1; Quarterfinals: Jackson dec. Wallace Michels (NYA), 6-4; Semifinals: Jackson dec. Cole Klinkner (Blue Earth), 6-1; Championship: Jake Mandt (Chatfield) dec. Jackson, 4-3.

Sam Nordquist (1A, 152)

First round: Nordquist dec. Nick Antony (Canby), 8-1; Quarterfinals: Tyler Ryan (K-W) dec. Nordquist, 4-0; Consolation first round: Nordquist dec. Jalen Jansen (Pierz), 6-2; Consolation second round: Matt Schindler (EVW) dec. Nordquist, 3-2.

Hayden Voxland (1A, 170)

First round: Voxland pinned Blake Skogstad (Roseau), 3:12; Quarterfinals: Jeremiah Colon (LCWM) pinned Voxland, 5:41; Consolation first round: Voxland dec. Brandin Dahl (KMS), 5-4; Consolation second round: Voxland pinned Garrett Ploeger (Pipestone), 2:54; Consolation semifinals: Cody Dravis (Park Rapids) dec. Voxland, 6-4; Fifth-place match: Voxland pinned Levi Larkin (WCA), 2:49.

Caden Steffen (1A, 182)

First round: Steffen pinned Logan Wacker (Frazee), 0:51; Quarterfinals: Steffen maj. Andrew Schauer (Deer River), 13-4; Semifinals: Stefffen pinned Josh Soine (New London-Spicer), 3:30; Championship: Steffen pinned Brett Kapsner (Pierz), 1:33.

Jacob Bennett (1A, 195)

First round: Bennett tech fall Elijah Riemer (HLWW), 16-0, 3:01; Quarterfinals: Bennett dec. Dominik Vacura (BGMR), 7-0; Semifinals: Bennett dec. Johnathan Smid (B/CLB), 2-1; Championship: Christophor Bain (GMLOS) dec. Bennett, 5-0.

Jarret Haglund (1A, 220)

First round: Haglund dec. Tony Kierstead (Holdingford), 7-3; Quarterfinals: Haglund dec. Trenten Rogich (L-H), 2-1 (OT); Semifinals: Haglund dec. Rory Drewes (Frazee), 4-2 (OT); Championship: Reid Seelhammer (Dover-Eyota) dec. Haglund, 5-0.