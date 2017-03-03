Wrestling: Eight grapplers headed to state semifinals

With six state entrants coming into Thursday, Zumbrota-Mazeppa saw four of its wrestlers make the final four in their respective weights. Maverick Jackson (145 pounds), Caden Steffen (182), Jacob Bennett (195) and Jarret Haglund (220) all reached the semifinals. Jackson will face second-seeded and fifth-ranked Kaden Spindler of West Central Area. Steffen, the top-ranked and top-seeded grappler in his bracket, will take on fifth-seeded and fifth-ranked Josh Soine of New London-Spicer. The No. 2-ranked and No. 7-seeded Bennett goes head-to-head with eighth-ranked Johnathan Smid of Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena. Haglund, who is ranked second and seeded eighth, faces off with fourth-seeded and seventh-ranked Rory Drewes of Frazee in the semis.

Goodhue brothers Kelby and Bailee O'Reilly also punched their tickets to finals on Friday. Kelby, ranked No. 1 and seeded fifth at 152 pounds, will take on Kenyon-Wanamingo's Tyler Ryan in the final four. Ryan is the bracket's top seed while sitting third in the state rankings. A defending state champion, Bailee, the top-seeded and top-ranked wrestler at 160 will face Westfield's Colton Krell in an effort for a second straight finals berth.

Along with Ryan, Kenyon-Wanamingo's Jeron Matson will try and successfully defend his state title from a year ago. No. 1 in both seeding and ranking at 113 pounds, Matson will take the mat against Staples-Motley's Spencer Miller, who is seeded fourth and ranked third.

The championship semifinals will get underway at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, followed by third- and fifth-place matches at 4 p.m. and championship matches at 6:30 p.m.

Cannon Falls

Hayden Strain (2A, 170)

First round: Ryan Duffy (South St. Paul) dec. Strain, 5-1; Consolation quarterfinals: Strain inj. def. Brandon Frisby (Grand Rapids).

Goodhue

John Altendorf (1A, 113)

First round: Altendorf pinned Keon Naranjo (L-H), 4:39; Quarterfinals: Dayne Morton (Sibley East) maj. Altendorf, 10-1; Consolation quarterfinals: Altendorf dec. Mason Gode (LPGE/B), 4-1.

Kelby O'Reilly (1A, 152)

First round: O'Reilly maj. Jacob Hasbargen (Border West), 15-2; Quarterfinals: O'Reilly dec. Matt Schindler (EVW), 5-1.

Bailee O'Reilly (1A, 160)

First round: O'Reilly maj. Shawn Buysse (Minneota), 13-5; Quarterfinals: O'Reilly maj. Luke Wilson (L-H), 16-6.

Mason Huemann (1A, 170)

First round: Cody Dravis (Park Rapids) pinned Huemann, 1:55; Consolation quarterfinals: Huemann dec. Colm Maines (Trinity), 9-6.

Kenyon-Wanamingo

Jeron Matson (1A, 113)

First round: Matson pinned Marshall Michienzi (Deer River), 3:30; Quarterfinals: Matson pinned Sam Kulseth (St. James), 3:31.

Bradley Kish (1A, 126)

First round: Cristian Chavez (St. Charles) dec. Kish, 8-3.

Seth Brossard (1A, 132)

First round: Brendan Reiss (Minneota) dec. Brossard, 13-8; Consolation Quarterfinals: Brossard pinned Trey Fairbanks (Deer River), 3:41.

Tyler Ryan (1A, 152)

First round: Ryan pinned Jalen Jansen (Pierz), 4:42; Quarterfinals: Ryan dec. Sam Nordquist (Z-M), 4-0.

Logan Quam (1A, 195)

First round: Christophor Bain (GMLOS) dec. Quam, 9-4; Consolation quarterfinals: Jason Kasella (Royalton/Upsala) dec. Quam, 6-1.

Jesse Jackson (1A, 285)

First round: Bradey Berg (Barnesville) pinned Jackson, 1:09; Consolation quarterfinals: Chase Johnson (B/CLB) pinned Jackson, 2:12.

Pine Island

Dawson Fallon (1A, 120)

First round: Fallon pinned Jorhe Hernandez (L-H), 2:43; Quarterfinals: Jace Geving (Deer River) maj. Fallon, 18-5; Consolation quarterfinals: Fallon pinned Skye Powers (ACGC), 2:38.

Alex Aarsvold (1A, 285)

First round: Jett Saewert (New York Mills) dec. Aarsvold, 5-4; Consolation quarterfinals: Aarsvold dec. Nick Miska (Ortonville), 5-0.

Zumbrota-Mazeppa

Maverick Jackson (1A, 145)

First round: Jackson dec. Andrew Tomala (Pierz), 3-1; Quarterfinals: Jackson dec. Wallace Michels (NYA), 6-4.

Sam Nordquist (1A, 152)

First round: Nordquist dec. Nick Antony (Canby), 8-1; Quarterfinals: Tyler Ryan (K-W) dec. Nordquist, 4-0; Consolation quarterfinals: Nordquist dec. Jalen Jansen (Pierz), 6-2.

Hayden Voxland (1A, 170)

First round: Voxland pinned Blake Skogstad (Roseau), 3:12; Quarterfinals: Jeremiah Colon (LCWM) pinned Voxland, 5:41; Consolation quarterfinals: Voxland dec. Brandin Dahl (KMS), 5-4.

Caden Steffen (1A, 182)

First round: Steffen pinned Logan Wacker (Frazee), 0:51; Quarterfinals: Steffen maj. Andrew Schauer (Deer River), 13-4.

Jacob Bennett (1A, 195)

First round: Bennett tech fall Elijah Riemer (HLWW), 16-0, 3:01; Quarterfinals: Bennett dec. Dominik Vacura (BGMR), 7-0.

Jarret Haglund (1A, 220)

First round: Haglund dec. Tony Kierstead (Holdingford), 7-3; Quarterfinals: Haglund dec. Trenten Rogich (L-H), 2-1 (OT).