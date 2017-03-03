Search
    Wrestling: Eight grapplers headed to state semifinals

    By Joe Brown Today at 9:07 p.m.
    Goodhue's Kelby O'Reilly goes for a pin attempt on Border West's Jacob Hasbargen during their Class 1A152-pound first-round match of the state wrestling tournament Friday the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. O'Reilly won the match with a 15-2 major decision. 1 / 5
    Kenyon-Wanamingo's Tyler Ryan (right) takes down Zumbrota-Mazeppa's Sam Nordquist during their Class 1A 152-pound quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Ryan advanced to the final four with a 4-0 decision. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)2 / 5
    Pine Island's Dawson Fallon tries to work around Deer River's Jace Geving during their Class 1A 120-pound quarterfinal match at the state wrestling tournament Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Geving won the match with an 18-5 major decision. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)3 / 5
    Cannon Falls' Hayden Strain stays on South St. Paul's Ryan Duffy during their Class 2A 170-pound first-round match at the state wrestling tournament Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Strain lost a 5-1 decision. (Republican Eagle photo by Joe Brown)4 / 5
    Goodhue's John Altendorf tries to shoot on Le Sueur-Henderson's Keon Naranjo during their Class 1A 113-pound first-round match at the state wrestling tournament Friday at the Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Altendorf won with a pin in 4:39. (Republican Eagle photo by Kyle Stevens)5 / 5

    ST. PAUL – After Day 1 of individual wrestling at the Minnesota state wrestling tournament Thursday at the Xcel Energy Center, eight area athletes remain in the hunt for a state title. 

    With six state entrants coming into Thursday, Zumbrota-Mazeppa saw four of its wrestlers make the final four in their respective weights. Maverick Jackson (145 pounds), Caden Steffen (182), Jacob Bennett (195) and Jarret Haglund (220) all reached the semifinals. Jackson will face second-seeded and fifth-ranked Kaden Spindler of West Central Area. Steffen, the top-ranked and top-seeded grappler in his bracket, will take on fifth-seeded and fifth-ranked Josh Soine of New London-Spicer. The No. 2-ranked and No. 7-seeded Bennett goes head-to-head with eighth-ranked Johnathan Smid of Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena. Haglund, who is ranked second and seeded eighth, faces off with fourth-seeded and seventh-ranked Rory Drewes of Frazee in the semis.

    Goodhue brothers Kelby and Bailee O'Reilly also punched their tickets to finals on Friday. Kelby, ranked No. 1 and seeded fifth at 152 pounds, will take on Kenyon-Wanamingo's Tyler Ryan in the final four. Ryan is the bracket's top seed while sitting third in the state rankings. A defending state champion, Bailee, the top-seeded and top-ranked wrestler at 160 will face Westfield's Colton Krell in an effort for a second straight finals berth.

    Along with Ryan, Kenyon-Wanamingo's Jeron Matson will try and successfully defend his state title from a year ago. No. 1 in both seeding and ranking at 113 pounds, Matson will take the mat against Staples-Motley's Spencer Miller, who is seeded fourth and ranked third. 

    The championship semifinals will get underway at 10:15 a.m. Saturday, followed by third- and fifth-place matches at 4 p.m. and championship matches at 6:30 p.m.

    Cannon Falls

    Hayden Strain (2A, 170)

    First round: Ryan Duffy (South St. Paul) dec. Strain, 5-1; Consolation quarterfinals: Strain inj. def. Brandon Frisby (Grand Rapids).

    Goodhue

    John Altendorf (1A, 113)

    First round: Altendorf pinned Keon Naranjo (L-H), 4:39; Quarterfinals: Dayne Morton (Sibley East) maj. Altendorf, 10-1; Consolation quarterfinals: Altendorf dec. Mason Gode (LPGE/B), 4-1.

    Kelby O'Reilly (1A, 152)

    First round: O'Reilly maj. Jacob Hasbargen (Border West), 15-2; Quarterfinals: O'Reilly dec. Matt Schindler (EVW), 5-1.

    Bailee O'Reilly (1A, 160)

    First round: O'Reilly maj. Shawn Buysse (Minneota), 13-5; Quarterfinals: O'Reilly maj. Luke Wilson (L-H), 16-6.

    Mason Huemann (1A, 170)

    First round: Cody Dravis (Park Rapids) pinned Huemann, 1:55; Consolation quarterfinals: Huemann dec. Colm Maines (Trinity), 9-6.

    Kenyon-Wanamingo

    Jeron Matson (1A, 113)

    First round: Matson pinned Marshall Michienzi (Deer River), 3:30; Quarterfinals: Matson pinned Sam Kulseth (St. James), 3:31.

    Bradley Kish (1A, 126)

    First round: Cristian Chavez (St. Charles) dec. Kish, 8-3.

    Seth Brossard (1A, 132)

    First round: Brendan Reiss (Minneota) dec. Brossard, 13-8; Consolation Quarterfinals: Brossard pinned Trey Fairbanks (Deer River), 3:41.

    Tyler Ryan (1A, 152)

    First round: Ryan pinned Jalen Jansen (Pierz), 4:42; Quarterfinals: Ryan dec. Sam Nordquist (Z-M), 4-0.

    Logan Quam (1A, 195)

    First round: Christophor Bain (GMLOS) dec. Quam, 9-4; Consolation quarterfinals: Jason Kasella (Royalton/Upsala) dec. Quam, 6-1.

    Jesse Jackson (1A, 285)

    First round: Bradey Berg (Barnesville) pinned Jackson, 1:09; Consolation quarterfinals: Chase Johnson (B/CLB) pinned Jackson, 2:12.

    Pine Island

    Dawson Fallon (1A, 120)

    First round: Fallon pinned Jorhe Hernandez (L-H), 2:43; Quarterfinals: Jace Geving (Deer River) maj. Fallon, 18-5; Consolation quarterfinals: Fallon pinned Skye Powers (ACGC), 2:38.

    Alex Aarsvold (1A, 285)

    First round: Jett Saewert (New York Mills) dec. Aarsvold, 5-4; Consolation quarterfinals: Aarsvold dec. Nick Miska (Ortonville), 5-0.

    Zumbrota-Mazeppa

    Maverick Jackson (1A, 145)

    First round: Jackson dec. Andrew Tomala (Pierz), 3-1; Quarterfinals: Jackson dec. Wallace Michels (NYA), 6-4.

    Sam Nordquist (1A, 152)

    First round: Nordquist dec. Nick Antony (Canby), 8-1; Quarterfinals: Tyler Ryan (K-W) dec. Nordquist, 4-0; Consolation quarterfinals: Nordquist dec. Jalen Jansen (Pierz), 6-2.

    Hayden Voxland (1A, 170)

    First round: Voxland pinned Blake Skogstad (Roseau), 3:12; Quarterfinals: Jeremiah Colon (LCWM) pinned Voxland, 5:41; Consolation quarterfinals: Voxland dec. Brandin Dahl (KMS), 5-4.

    Caden Steffen (1A, 182)

    First round: Steffen pinned Logan Wacker (Frazee), 0:51; Quarterfinals: Steffen maj. Andrew Schauer (Deer River), 13-4.

    Jacob Bennett (1A, 195)

    First round: Bennett tech fall Elijah Riemer (HLWW), 16-0, 3:01; Quarterfinals: Bennett dec. Dominik Vacura (BGMR), 7-0.

    Jarret Haglund (1A, 220)

    First round: Haglund dec. Tony Kierstead (Holdingford), 7-3; Quarterfinals: Haglund dec. Trenten Rogich (L-H), 2-1 (OT).

    Joe Brown

    Joe Brown is the sports editor for the Red Wing Republican Eagle. Previously, he worked at the Marshall Independent and the St. Cloud Times. For updates on local sports, follow Joe on Twitter at @RE_JBrown.

    JBrown@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
