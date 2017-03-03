Boys Basketball: Goodhue eliminates G-E
Sam and Ben Opsahl each scored 12 points to lead Goodhue to a 68-39 Sub-section 1A West quarterfinal victory over Glenville-Emmons on Thursday.
Ben added six rebounds in the winning effort, while fellow Wildcat Mitchell Hemmenway pulled down eight boards to go with his seven points.
Top-seeded Goodhue (25-3) will square off against fourth-seeded Randolph (17-9) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The Wildcats beat the Rockets, 56-42, on Feb. 10.