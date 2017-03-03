Boys Basketball: Defense leads Randolph into next round
Randolph started slow, but the defense never rested in a 52-19 Sub-section 1A West quarterfinal victory over Grand Meadow.
Andrew Wenstrom had 22 points for the Rockets, with Carsyn Gunderson adding 20 points. The Superlarks scored just eight points in the second half after heading into halftime down 17-11.
Fourth-seeded Randolph (17-9) will try to even the season series against top-seeded Goodhue (25-3) at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The Wildcats beat the Rockets, 56-42, on Feb. 10.