Boys Basketball: Lake City moves on with win over Cotter

Reid Gastner and Marc Kjos both scored a game-high 17 points for third-seeded Lake City, which held the 14th-seeded Ramblers to one double-digit scorer in Josh Salwey who had 10.

Mitch Marien and Zach Bremer each had 12 points for the Tigers, with Bremer pulling down a team-high 10 rebounds. Kjos had seven assists and four steals in the win.

The Tigers (20-6) move on to the quarterfinals where they will face sixth-seeded Zumbrota-Mazeppa (16-8) at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.