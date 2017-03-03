Boys Basketball: Pine Island sends Cannon Falls to offseason
Pine Island dominated Cannon Falls on Thursday, winning a first-round, Section 1AA playoff game, 80-54.
Broc Finstuen had 28 points, 16 rebounds, five assists and three steals in the victory, while teammate Mark Mboya Kotieno added 16 points and seven boards. Camden Heepke came up with 15 points for the Panthers.
Cobie Vagts and Ryan Dirckx each had 14 points for the Bombers.
Fourth-seeded Pine Island (22-4) will see fifth-seeded Rochester Lourdes (18-7) in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The Panthers and Eagles split two regular season games. Cannon Falls finishes the season 5-22.