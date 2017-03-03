Search
    Boys Basketball: Z-M downs Chatfield

    By RE Sports Today at 9:00 a.m.

    Alex Guse's 20 points, six rebounds and four assists led Zumbrota-Mazeppa to a 76-57 victory over Chatfield on Thursday in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament.

    Isaiah Niebuhr added 10 points and five steals, while Robvon Jackson finished with 14 points, four rebounds and three steals in the win. Isaiah Nolte also hit double digits for the Cougars with 12.

    Sixth-seeded Z-M (16-8) will be tested against third-seeded Lake City (20-6) in the quarterfinals at 7:30 p.m. Monday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The Tigers won the only regular season matchup, 56-46, on Jan. 27.

    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
