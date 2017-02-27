Gymnastics: Pine Island individuals compete at state

Gorman also took 11th in the vault, with a score of 9.4625. Newman was 21st in the vault with a 9.3625.

Gorman's fourth-place finish of 9.6125in the floor exercise was the highlight of the day for the Panthers. Olson was 29th on the floor with a 9.00.

Gorman's 36.950 in the all-around just missed the top 10. Mahtomedi's Kasey Lenarz won the gold with a 38.600.