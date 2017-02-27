Gymnastics: Pine Island individuals compete at state
Sawyer Gorman, Jaci Newman and Brynn Olson competed as individuals in the Class 1A state gymnastics meet on Saturday in Minneapolis, with Gorman placing 11th in the all-around competition.
Gorman also took 11th in the vault, with a score of 9.4625. Newman was 21st in the vault with a 9.3625.
Gorman's fourth-place finish of 9.6125in the floor exercise was the highlight of the day for the Panthers. Olson was 29th on the floor with a 9.00.
Gorman's 36.950 in the all-around just missed the top 10. Mahtomedi's Kasey Lenarz won the gold with a 38.600.