Boys Basketball: Lake City wins HVL title game

Nathan Heise hit 6 of 7 3-pointers for the Tigers, who hit 11 of 18 from behind the arc for the game. The Wildcats hit just 2 of 14 from the 3-point line, and 14 of 24 from inside. But Lake City's advantage from the charity stripe, 11-for-14 to 1-for-4, was also a key factor.

Heise's 18 points led all scorers, with Marc Kjos and Reid Gastner both scoring 11 for the Tigers. Jacob McNamara was the only Wildcat in double figures with 11.

On Thursday, thied-seeded Lake City (19-6) hosts Winona Cotter (7-18) in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament, while top-seeded Goodhue (24-3) hosts either eighth-seeded Glenville-Emmons (9-16) or ninth-seeded LeRoy-Ostrander (7-19) in the quarterfinals of the Sub-section 1A West tournament the same day.