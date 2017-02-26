Wrestling: First-round matchups for area wrestlers revealed
Below is the first-round matchups for the 19 area wrestlers that qualified for state, as well as the top four seeds in each weight class. The Minnesota State High School League seeds the top eight wrestlers in each bracket.
Class 1A
106
Seed. Name, School (Rank, Record)
1. Ashton Clark, Park Rapids (1, 36-2)
2. Blake Legred, USC (2, 34-3)
3. Brett Willaby, Windom-ML (6, 35-5)
4. Jackson Hale, GMLOS (32-3)
No area wrestlers qualified
113
1. Jeron Matson, Kenyon-Wanamingo (1, 38-1) vs. Marshall Michienzi, Deer River (21-12)
2. Dayne Morton, Sibley East (2, 22-1)
3. Dillon McGee, WHAN (8, 26-8)
4. Spencer Miller, Staples-Motley (3, 39-2)
7. John Altendorf, Goodhue (28-14) vs. Keon Naranjo, LeSueur-Henderson (10, 27-7)
120
1. Hunter Burnett, Pipestone (2, 35-0)
2. Mark Buringa, St. Charles (1, 34-2)
3. Tanner Schermerhorn, Frazee (3, 30-5)
4. Jace Geving, Deer River (4, 30-4)
Dawson Fallon, Pine Island (23-10) vs. 5. Jorge Hernandez, LeSueur-Henderson (26-12)
126
1. Michael Suda, Pipestone (1, 39-0)
2. Jake Nohre, West Central (2, 36-1)
3. Jamaal Baird, Deer River (3, 32-4)
4. Shawn Rue, Paynesville (6, 30-5)
8. Bradley Kish, Kenyon-Wanamingo (4, 33-3) vs. Cristian Chavez, St. Charles (24-9)
132
1. Tanner Reetz, Frazee (1, 38-0)
2. Tanner Pasvogel, Sibley East (2, 36-2)
3. Brandon Ortman, Pierz (5, 24-2)
4. Eric Lisson, Staples-Motley (4, 32-6)
5. Seth Brossard, Kenyon-Wanamingo (9, 32-7) vs. Brendan Reiss, Minneota (35-4)
138
1. Lane Heim, St. Charles (1, 33-3)
2. Brenn Olson, GMLOS (2, 29-4)
3. Jacob Tvinnereim, JCC (4, 35-4)
4. Brady Tweeton, Barnesville (7, 36-1)
No area wrestlers qualified
145
1. Jake Mandt, Chatfield (1, 27-2)
2. Kaden Spindler, West Central (5, 35-4)
3. Wallace Michels, NYA (3-138, 33-1)
4. Adam Jaeger, BBE (2, 39-2)
Maverick Jackson, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (4-152, 34-8) vs. 6. Andrew Tomala, Pierz (9, 24-4)
152
1. Tyler Ryan, Kenyon-Wanamingo (3, 35-3) vs. Jalen Jansen, Pierz (35-8)
2. Ian Frenzel, Blackduck-CLB (8, 32-4)
3. Jared Sunram, Park Rapids (7, 30-3)
4. Matt Schindler, EVW (5, 32-4)
5. Kelby O'Reilly, Goodhue (1, 28-4) vs. Jacob Hasbargen, Border West (24-11)
Sam Nordquist, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (9-160, 29-15) vs. 8. Nick Antony, Canby (28-9)
160
1. Bailee O'Reilly, Goodhue (1-170, 37-1) vs. Shawn Buysse, Minneota (21-11)
2. Justin Dravis, Park Rapids (2, 36-1)
3. Dalton Wagner, JCC (1, 36-3)
4. Colton Krell, Westfield (3, 29-4)
170
1. Alex Erpelding, Staples-Motley (2, 37-1)
2. Brandin Dahl, KMS (7, 37-1)
3. Garrett Ploeger, Pipestone (32-4)
4. Cody Dravis, Park Rapids (9, 34-6)
7. Hayden Voxland, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (26-12) vs. Blake Skogstad, Ros (31-4)
Mason Huemann, Goodhue (35-8) vs. 4. Cody Dravis, Park Rapids (9, 34-6)
182
1. Caden Steffen, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (1, 38-4) vs. Logan Wacker, Frazee (18-17)
2. Brett Kapsner, Pierz (3-170, 37-1)
3. Alec Bueltel, Minneota (5-170, 30-4)
4. Noah Decker, Maple River (2, 36-3)
195
1. Matt Kummet, Pierz (3-182, 28-0)
2. Jared Armon, Blue Earth (5, 22-2)
3. Cody Voight, Sibley East (4, 37-2)
4. Jason Kasella, Royalton-Upsala (3, 29-4)
7. Jacob Bennett, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (33-9) vs. Elijah Riemer, HLWW (17-14)
Logan Quam, Kenyon-Wanamingo (24-10) vs. 5. Christopher Bain, GMLOS (1, 27-0)
220
1. Trenten Rogich, LeSueur-Henderson (4, 25-6)
2. Reid Seelhammer, Dover-Eyota (1, 40-2)
3. Hunter Wilcowski, Blackduck-CLB (30-8)
4. Rory Drewes, Frazee (7, 28-9)
8. Jarret Haglund, Zumbrota-Mazeppa (2, 33-10) vs. Tony Kierstead, Holdingford (8, 27-10)
285
1. Trent Esping, Minneota (1, 34-4)
2. Brady Berg, Barnesville (6, 28-3)
3. Alex Aarsvold, Pine Island (2, 31-0) vs. Jett Saewert, New York Mills (26-6)
4. Walker Nienaber, Holdingford (8, 33-5)
Jesse Jackson, Kenyon-Wanamingo (21-16) vs. 2. Brady Berg, Barnesville (6, 28-3)
Class 2A
170
1. Solomon Nielsen, Luverne (3, 34-0)
2. Patrick Kennedy, Kasson-Mantorville (1, 39-2)
3. Ryan Duffy, South St. Paul (2, 23-2)
4. Trae Bedford, Annandale-ML (4-182, 20-1)
Hayden Strain, Cannon Falls (6-160, 27-8) vs. 3. Ryan Duffy, South St. Paul (2, 23-2)