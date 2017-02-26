Wrestling: Nineteen area wrestlers heading to state
Thursday's snowstorm made both the Section 1 and Section 2 tournament's one-day events. And after a full day of wrestling on Saturday, 19 area wrestlers emerged as either section champions, or runners-up. Along with the reward of being at or near the top in a section, those wrestlers also qualified for the individual state tournament.
Below are the area wrestlers that will take the mat for the first round of the Class 1A and Class 2A individual tournaments, which begin Friday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Class 1A is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., with Class 2A to follow at 11 a.m.
Section 1A
113
Section champion: John Altendorf, Goodhue
Section runner-up: Chris Romero, GMLOS
120
Section champion: Mark Buringa, St. Charles
Section runner-up: Dawson Fallon, Pine Island
145
Section champion: Jake Mandt, Chatfield
Section runner-up: Maverick Jackson, Zumbrota-Mazeppa
152
Section champion: Kelby O'Reilly, Goodhue
Section runner-up: Sam Nordquist, Zumbrota-Mazeppa
160
Section champion: Bailee O'Reilly, Goodhue
Section runner-up: Bennett Sikkink, St. Charles
170
Section champion: Hayden Voxland, Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Section runner-up: Mason Huemann, Goodhue
182
Section champion: Caden Steffen, Zumbrota-Mazeppa
Section runner-up: Austin Werner, Caledonia
195
Section champion: Chris Bain, GMLOS
Section runner-up: Jacob Bennett, Zumbrota-Mazeppa
220
Section champion: Reid Seelhammer, Dover-Eyota
Section runner-up: Jarret Haglund, Zumbrota-Mazeppa
285
Section champion: Alex Aarsvold, Pine Island
Section runner-up: Jacob Thomas, FCLMC
Section 2A
113
Section champion: Jeron Matson, Kenyon-Wanamingo
Section runner-up: Keon Naranjo, LeSueur-Henderson
126
Section champion: Bradley Kish, Kenyon-Wanamingo
Section runner-up: Gavin Sonnek, USC
132
Section champion: Seth Brossard, Kenyon-Wanamingo
Dalton Pauly, LeSueur-Henderson
152
Section champion: Tyler Ryan, Kenyon-Wanamingo
Section runner-up: Zach Buseman, Blue Earth
195
Section champion: Jared Armon, Blue Earth
Section runner-up: Logan Quam, Kenyon-Wanamingo
285
Section champion: Trey Chatman, Westfield
Section runner-up: Jesse Jackson, Kenyon-Wanamingo
Section 1AA
170
Section champion: Patrick Kennedy, Kasson-Mantorville
Section runner-up: Hayden Strain, Cannon Falls