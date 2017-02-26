Weather Forecast

    Wrestling: Nineteen area wrestlers heading to state

    By RE Sports Today at 9:16 a.m.

    Thursday's snowstorm made both the Section 1 and Section 2 tournament's one-day events. And after a full day of wrestling on Saturday, 19 area wrestlers emerged as either section champions, or runners-up. Along with the reward of being at or near the top in a section, those wrestlers also qualified for the individual state tournament.

    Below are the area wrestlers that will take the mat for the first round of the Class 1A and Class 2A individual tournaments, which begin Friday at Xcel Energy Center in St. Paul. Class 1A is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m., with Class 2A to follow at 11 a.m.

    Section 1A

    113

    Section champion: John Altendorf, Goodhue

    Section runner-up: Chris Romero, GMLOS

    120

    Section champion: Mark Buringa, St. Charles

    Section runner-up: Dawson Fallon, Pine Island

    145

    Section champion: Jake Mandt, Chatfield

    Section runner-up: Maverick Jackson, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

    152

    Section champion: Kelby O'Reilly, Goodhue

    Section runner-up: Sam Nordquist, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

    160

    Section champion: Bailee O'Reilly, Goodhue

    Section runner-up: Bennett Sikkink, St. Charles

    170

    Section champion: Hayden Voxland, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

    Section runner-up: Mason Huemann, Goodhue

    182

    Section champion: Caden Steffen, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

    Section runner-up: Austin Werner, Caledonia

    195

    Section champion: Chris Bain, GMLOS

    Section runner-up: Jacob Bennett, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

    220

    Section champion: Reid Seelhammer, Dover-Eyota

    Section runner-up: Jarret Haglund, Zumbrota-Mazeppa

    285

    Section champion: Alex Aarsvold, Pine Island

    Section runner-up: Jacob Thomas, FCLMC

    Section 2A

    113

    Section champion: Jeron Matson, Kenyon-Wanamingo

    Section runner-up: Keon Naranjo, LeSueur-Henderson

    126

    Section champion: Bradley Kish, Kenyon-Wanamingo

    Section runner-up: Gavin Sonnek, USC

    132

    Section champion: Seth Brossard, Kenyon-Wanamingo

    Dalton Pauly, LeSueur-Henderson

    152

    Section champion: Tyler Ryan, Kenyon-Wanamingo

    Section runner-up: Zach Buseman, Blue Earth

    195

    Section champion: Jared Armon, Blue Earth

    Section runner-up: Logan Quam, Kenyon-Wanamingo

    285

    Section champion: Trey Chatman, Westfield

    Section runner-up: Jesse Jackson, Kenyon-Wanamingo

    Section 1AA

    170

    Section champion: Patrick Kennedy, Kasson-Mantorville

    Section runner-up: Hayden Strain, Cannon Falls

