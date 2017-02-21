Boys Basketball: Lake City edged by Maple River
Lake City put Maple River on the ropes, but the Eagles scored the final six points to hand the Tigers a 74-68 defeat on Saturday.
Nathan Heise, who finished with 14 points, tied the game with two minutes to play on a 3-pointer for Lake City, but Maple River hit a field goal and four free throws to seal the game down the stretch. The Tigers missed a game-tying 3-pointer with 12 seconds to play before the final two free throws.
Marc Kjos led Lake City with 21 points, while Mitch Marien added 16.
Maple River's Jeff Lewis had a game-high 23 points in the win.
The Tigers (17-6) look to wrap up a third-straight Hiawatha Valley League Gold Division title on Thursday at Hayfield. The game was moved from Friday due to a potential snowstorm.