Boys Basketball: Lake City edged by Maple River

Lake City put Maple River on the ropes, but the Eagles scored the final six points to hand the Tigers a 74-68 defeat on Saturday.

Nathan Heise, who finished with 14 points, tied the game with two minutes to play on a 3-pointer for Lake City, but Maple River hit a field goal and four free throws to seal the game down the stretch. The Tigers missed a game-tying 3-pointer with 12 seconds to play before the final two free throws.