    Boys Basketball: Lake City edged by Maple River

    By RE Sports Today at 3:30 p.m.

    Lake City put Maple River on the ropes, but the Eagles scored the final six points to hand the Tigers a 74-68 defeat on Saturday.

    Nathan Heise, who finished with 14 points, tied the game with two minutes to play on a 3-pointer for Lake City, but Maple River hit a field goal and four free throws to seal the game down the stretch. The Tigers missed a game-tying 3-pointer with 12 seconds to play before the final two free throws.

    Marc Kjos led Lake City with 21 points, while Mitch Marien added 16.

    Maple River's Jeff Lewis had a game-high 23 points in the win.

    The Tigers (17-6) look to wrap up a third-straight Hiawatha Valley League Gold Division title on Thursday at Hayfield. The game was moved from Friday due to a potential snowstorm.

    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
