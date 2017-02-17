Mitch Marien had 16 points to lead four Tigers that reached double figures against the Bears. Nathan Heise, Marc Kjos and Zach Bremer each scored 13 points for Lake City.

The Tigers (17-5, 12-3 HVL) host Maple River for a nonconference game on Saturday, with the regular season finale coming Friday, Feb. 24 at Hayfield. If Lake City beats the Vikings, they are the Gold champions. Pine Island would need a Tigers loss to Hayfield to be in contention, while Lourdes is a game back after a loss to the Panthers on Friday.