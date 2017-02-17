Search
    Boys Basketball: Pine Island still alive in Gold division after beating Lourdes

    By RE Sports on Feb 17, 2017 at 9:19 p.m.

    Pine Island took a huge step toward a Hiawatha Valley League Gold Division title on Friday with a 53-36 victory over Rochester Lourdes.

    Panther Broc Finstuen had 18 points to lead all scorers, while Joe Bauer added nine points for the Panthers.

    Daniel Galkowski's 14 points were a game-high for the Eagles.

    The win moved Pine Island to 11-3 in league play, and 19-4 overall. Lourdes dropped to 10-4 and 15-6. Coupled with lake City's win over Byron on Friday, the Panthers would need wins over Hayfield, on Tuesday, and at Triton, on Feb. 24, and a loss by the Tigers for Pine Island to take the Gold crown.

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

