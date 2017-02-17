Panther Broc Finstuen had 18 points to lead all scorers, while Joe Bauer added nine points for the Panthers.

Daniel Galkowski's 14 points were a game-high for the Eagles.

The win moved Pine Island to 11-3 in league play, and 19-4 overall. Lourdes dropped to 10-4 and 15-6. Coupled with lake City's win over Byron on Friday, the Panthers would need wins over Hayfield, on Tuesday, and at Triton, on Feb. 24, and a loss by the Tigers for Pine Island to take the Gold crown.