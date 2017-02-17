Girls Basketball: Goodhue closes regular season with a win
Sydney Lodermeier scored 22 points, and Maddy Miller added 19 to lead Goodhue to a 71-47 victory over Rochester Lourdes on Friday.
“(That) well was likely the best game we have played all year, certainly through the first half as we took a 43-12 lead,” said Wildcats head coach Josh Wieme. “Offensively and defensively was just an awesome team effort that saw everyone on the floor working as one and making plays. We moved the ball so well offensively, leading to great looks at the basket by Sydney and Maddy, and then shots outside for Megan (Ryan) and McKenzie (Ryan). The defensive footwork and anticipation for tips was as good as we've had, and the defensive rebounding was there as well. Just a complete effort in every facet of the game.”
McKenzie Ryan had nine points, all on 3-pointers, with Megan adding seven points. Lodermeier had 12 rebounds, and Miller pulled down six.
Goodhue (20-4, 12-3 HVL) will begin the Section 1A playoffs on Thursday, with seeding set to take place on Saturday with the Wildcats expected to be the top seed in the West sub-section.