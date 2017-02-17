Wrestling: La Crescent ends Cannon Falls' team season
Cannon Falls won five matches by fall, and one by forfeit, but La Crescent picked up seven wins for a 39-33 victory in the first round of the Section 1AA tournament on Thursday.
Erwin Strelow got the Bombers on the board at 113 pounds, followed by pins from Levi Anderson (120), Gavin Gates (145), Hayden Strain (170) and Ryan Linde (220).
The Lancers won three matches by forfeit and earned three falls. The 285 class was a double forfeit.
Cannon Falls will compete in the individual section tournament beginning next week.