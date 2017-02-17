Grant Otte hit six 3-pointers to lead the Rockets with 20 points. He also had six rebounds and three assists. Andrew Wenstrom also finished in double figures with 13 points, six rebounds and four assists, and Carsyn Gunderson nearly had a double-double with nine points, nine rebounds and nine assists.

For the Knights, Gavin Roosen finished with a game-high 23 points, hitting six 3-pointers in the process while bringing in six rebounds. Jack Beulke came up with 13 points, eight rebounds, five steals and three assists in the loss.

Randolph (14-9) is back at home Friday against LeRoy-Ostrander while K-W (1-21) heads to Triton on Friday.