Cougars Richard Gehrke (152 pounds), Tyler Saltou (160) and Caden Steffen (182) each won by fall, with Hayden Stensland (132) picking up a technical fall. Z-M also picked up two forfeits in the win.

The top-seeded and third-ranked Cougars will face fifth-seeded Dover-Eyota in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The section championship dual follows at 3 p.m.