Wrestling: State berth still on track for Z-M after section quarterfinal win
GMLOS jumped out to a six-point lead through two weights, but Zumbrota-Mazeppa quickly erased that and built its own insurmountable lead in a 50-17 victory in the quarterfinals of the Section 1A tournament on Thursday.
Cougars Richard Gehrke (152 pounds), Tyler Saltou (160) and Caden Steffen (182) each won by fall, with Hayden Stensland (132) picking up a technical fall. Z-M also picked up two forfeits in the win.
The top-seeded and third-ranked Cougars will face fifth-seeded Dover-Eyota in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The section championship dual follows at 3 p.m.