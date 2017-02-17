Wrestling: Goodhue throttles St. Charles, moves into section semis
Goodhue dropped just three matches in its Section 1A quarterfinal victory over St. Charles on Thursday. In their 11 wins, the Wildcats managed six points in nine of them for a 61-15 win.
Maddox O'Reilly (106 pounds), Travis Gadient (132), Kaleb O'Reilly (145), Joel Breuer (152), Kodee O'Reilly (195) and Ryan Schoenfelder (220) all picked up pins for Goodhue, while Mason Huemann (170) earned a major decision.
The second-seeded Wildcats will face third-seeded Wabasha-Kellogg in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The section championship dual follows at 3 p.m.