Maddox O'Reilly (106 pounds), Travis Gadient (132), Kaleb O'Reilly (145), Joel Breuer (152), Kodee O'Reilly (195) and Ryan Schoenfelder (220) all picked up pins for Goodhue, while Mason Huemann (170) earned a major decision.

The second-seeded Wildcats will face third-seeded Wabasha-Kellogg in the semifinals at 1 p.m. Saturday at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester. The section championship dual follows at 3 p.m.