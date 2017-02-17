Wrestling: K-W into secion semis with convincing win

K-W picked up 11 pins and two forfeits in the victory, including Tyler Ryan (152 pounds) winning by fall in 14 seconds. Seth Brossard (132) was also quick, winning in 23 seconds, with Jeron Matson (113, 0:28) and Kaya Lindell (220, 0:33) also coming up with six points in under a minute.

The semifinals are at 2 p.m. Saturday, in Wells, at United South Central High School. The championship dual will follow.