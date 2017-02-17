Wrestling: Pine Island bows out of section tournament
The first two and last two weights canceled each other out with forfeits, making Thursday's Section 1A first-round dual between seventh-seeded St. Charles and 10th-seeded Pine Island a 10-match bout. The Saints would take the victory convincingly, however, with eight wins in those matches.
Jack Williams (113 pounds) and Alex Aarsvold (285) won by forfeit for the Panthers, with Evan Goplen (132) winning by decision and Trevor Turner (160) winning by fall.
Pine Island will turn its focus to the Section 1A individual tournament that begins next week.