Tanner Frank (113 pounds) and Luke Skifton (120) put Lake City up 7-4 early, and Denilzo Baltazar (132) made it 11-10 with a win by fall. After two GMLOS wins, Thomas Frank (152) and Carl Kozlowski (160) won by major decision and fall, respectively, with Brendon Allen (170) and Edwin Vazquez (182) also picking up eight points each to make the Tigers' lead 32-19.

But that's when GMLOS picked up a pair of pins and a forfeit to take the dual.