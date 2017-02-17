Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Wrestling: Lake City heads into individual mode after section loss

    By RE Sports Today at 3:23 p.m.

    Ninth-seeded Lake City had a chance at pulling the mild upset, but eighth-seeded GMLOS picked up 18 points over the final three weights to send the Tigers into training for the individual tournament with a 37-32 victory in the Section 1A first round on Thursday.

    Tanner Frank (113 pounds) and Luke Skifton (120) put Lake City up 7-4 early, and Denilzo Baltazar (132) made it 11-10 with a win by fall. After two GMLOS wins, Thomas Frank (152) and Carl Kozlowski (160) won by major decision and fall, respectively, with Brendon Allen (170) and Edwin Vazquez (182) also picking up eight points each to make the Tigers' lead 32-19.

    But that's when GMLOS picked up a pair of pins and a forfeit to take the dual.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolWrestlingLake City Tigers
    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
    Advertisement
    randomness