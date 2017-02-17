Wrestling: Lake City heads into individual mode after section loss
Ninth-seeded Lake City had a chance at pulling the mild upset, but eighth-seeded GMLOS picked up 18 points over the final three weights to send the Tigers into training for the individual tournament with a 37-32 victory in the Section 1A first round on Thursday.
Tanner Frank (113 pounds) and Luke Skifton (120) put Lake City up 7-4 early, and Denilzo Baltazar (132) made it 11-10 with a win by fall. After two GMLOS wins, Thomas Frank (152) and Carl Kozlowski (160) won by major decision and fall, respectively, with Brendon Allen (170) and Edwin Vazquez (182) also picking up eight points each to make the Tigers' lead 32-19.
But that's when GMLOS picked up a pair of pins and a forfeit to take the dual.