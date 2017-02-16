The Wildcats' 90 points eclipsed the 89 points the team scored in the Class 1A championship against Maranatha Christian last year.

“It was senior night in Goodhue and that certainly provided some energy from the very start of the game and through the second half,” said Goodhue head coach Josh Wieme. “Lots of aggressive play from everyone, and Maddy (Miller) and McKenzie (Ryan) found ways to score all over.”

Ryan hit a pair of 3-pointers en route to a game-high 22 points while Miller hits two 3-pointers as well as part of a 20-point effort. Sydney Lodermeier added 13 points and five rebounds for the Wildcats, who had 13 players score on the night.

Triton got 19 points from Holly Kubat, followed by six points apiece from Sydney Gilliland and Ellie Meyer.

The Wildcats (20-4, 12-3 HVL) wrap up the regular season Friday at home against Rochester Lourdes.