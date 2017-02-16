Girls Basketball: Z-M edges Cannon Falls

Makayla Arendt's 13 points and 11 boards led the Cougars, while Kaly Banks had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the loss.

Z-M (11-12, 7-10 HVL) looks to finish the regular season at .500 with a game at St. Charles on Thursday while Cannon Falls (4-19, 2-12) has two games remaining, both on the road. The Bombers will head to Hayfield on Thursday and to Stewartville on Tuesday.