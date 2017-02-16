Search
    Girls Basketball: Z-M edges Cannon Falls

    By RE Sports Today at 10:17 a.m.

    Cannon Falls was able to overcome a nine-point halftime deficit, but Zumbrota-Mazeppa held on at the end for a 42-41 Hiwatha Valley League victory over the Bombers on Tuesday.

    Makayla Arendt's 13 points and 11 boards led the Cougars, while Kaly Banks had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the loss.

    Z-M (11-12, 7-10 HVL) looks to finish the regular season at .500 with a game at St. Charles on Thursday while Cannon Falls (4-19, 2-12) has two games remaining, both on the road. The Bombers will head to Hayfield on Thursday and to Stewartville on Tuesday.

    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
