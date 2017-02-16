Girls Basketball: Z-M edges Cannon Falls
Cannon Falls was able to overcome a nine-point halftime deficit, but Zumbrota-Mazeppa held on at the end for a 42-41 Hiwatha Valley League victory over the Bombers on Tuesday.
Makayla Arendt's 13 points and 11 boards led the Cougars, while Kaly Banks had 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists in the loss.
Z-M (11-12, 7-10 HVL) looks to finish the regular season at .500 with a game at St. Charles on Thursday while Cannon Falls (4-19, 2-12) has two games remaining, both on the road. The Bombers will head to Hayfield on Thursday and to Stewartville on Tuesday.