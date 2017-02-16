Search
    Boys Basketball: Pine Island stays alive in HVL Gold race

    By RE Sports Today at 10:11 a.m.

    The defense stepped up in the second half, and Mark Mboya Kotieno recorded a double-double to lead Pine Island to a 72-54 Hiawatha Valley League victory over Stewartville on Tuesday.

    Mboya Kotieno had 23 points and 10 rebounds, while teammate Broc Finstuen had 18 points and eight boards. Camden Heepke had 12 points in the win.

    The Panthers (18-4, 10-3 HVL) has a key road tilt against Rochester Lourdes on Friday, which coupld play into the HVL Gold Division title race.

