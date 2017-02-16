Boys Basketball: Jackson leads Z-M over Cannon Falls
Robvon Jackson had 17 points and five rebounds to lead Zumbrota-Mazeppa to a 65-56 victory over Cannon Falls on Tuesday.
Alex Guse chipped in 12 points for the Cougars, while the Bombers countered with Ryan Dirckx's 16 points. Cannon Falls also got double-digit games from Cobie Vagts (15) and Anthony Hurton (11).
Z-M (15-7, 8-7 HVL) takes a week off before heading to Rochester to face Lourdes on Feb. 21. Cannon Falls (5-17, 3-10) hosts Caledonia on Friday.