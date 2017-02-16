Boys Basketball: Jackson leads Z-M over Cannon Falls

Robvon Jackson had 17 points and five rebounds to lead Zumbrota-Mazeppa to a 65-56 victory over Cannon Falls on Tuesday.

Alex Guse chipped in 12 points for the Cougars, while the Bombers countered with Ryan Dirckx's 16 points. Cannon Falls also got double-digit games from Cobie Vagts (15) and Anthony Hurton (11).