Girls Basketball: Pine Island's defense dominates Chatfield
Defense was the name of the game for Pine Island on Monday as the Panthers came away with 16 steals and five blocks in a 60-33 victory over Chatfield.
Brooke Sinning had 14 points and three assists to lead Pine Island in scoring, while Eliza Warneke finished with 11 points, nine rebounds and four steals.
The Panthers (16-8) wrap up the regular season with a trip to Stewartville on Tuesday and ahome game against Rochester Lourdes on Thursday.