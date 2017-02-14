Search
    Girls Basketball: Randolph goes cold, falls to Grand Meadow

    By RE Sports Today at 3:43 p.m.

    An off-shooting night doomed Randolph on Monday as the Rockets fell to Grand Meadow, 51-39.

    Randolph hit just 39.5 percent from the field, 40 percent from the free-throw line, and 1 of 13 from the 3-point arc in the loss.

    Maddie Grant had a game-high 13 points for the Rockets, with Hanna Neil chipping in 11 and eight rebounds.

    Randolph (17-7) closes out the regular season with a visit to Winona to face Hope Lutheran on Tuesday and a Friday home game against LeRoy-Ostrander on Friday.

    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
