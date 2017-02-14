Girls Basketball: Randolph goes cold, falls to Grand Meadow
An off-shooting night doomed Randolph on Monday as the Rockets fell to Grand Meadow, 51-39.
Randolph hit just 39.5 percent from the field, 40 percent from the free-throw line, and 1 of 13 from the 3-point arc in the loss.
Maddie Grant had a game-high 13 points for the Rockets, with Hanna Neil chipping in 11 and eight rebounds.
Randolph (17-7) closes out the regular season with a visit to Winona to face Hope Lutheran on Tuesday and a Friday home game against LeRoy-Ostrander on Friday.