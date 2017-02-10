Girls Basketball: K-M defends home court against Pine Island
The upset wasn't going to come this time as Kasson-Mantorville fended off Pine Island, 64-46, on Friday. The two Hiawatha Valley League teams met for the second time in four days.
This time, a healthy Kristin Scott led the KoMets to a win with 29 points and eight rebounds.
The Panthers were paced by Josselyn Lindahl's 12 points, all on 3-pointers, with Autumn Pin adding 10, most of which came on three 3-pointers.
Pine Island (15-8, 6-8 HVL) begins next week on the road, visiting Chatfield on Monday and Stewartville on Tuesday before closing the regular season at home on Thursday against Rochester Lourdes.