Girls Basketball: K-M defends home court against Pine Island

This time, a healthy Kristin Scott led the KoMets to a win with 29 points and eight rebounds.

The Panthers were paced by Josselyn Lindahl's 12 points, all on 3-pointers, with Autumn Pin adding 10, most of which came on three 3-pointers.

Pine Island (15-8, 6-8 HVL) begins next week on the road, visiting Chatfield on Monday and Stewartville on Tuesday before closing the regular season at home on Thursday against Rochester Lourdes.