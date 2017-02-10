Boys Basketball: Goodhue outpaces Randolph
Ben Opsahl's 19 points led all scorers, and Goodhue to a 56-42 victory over Randolph on Friday.
Opsahl also had five rebounds, with fellow Wildcat Taylor Buck adding 12 points and five rebounds. Sam Opsahl had 10 points in the win, with Jacob McNamara finishing with nine.
Carsyn Gunderson led the Rockets with 13 points, and Andrew Wenstrom followed with nine.
After losing two of three games two weeks ago, Goodhue (21-2) will put a five-game winning streak on the line at Triton on Tuesday. Randolph (11-9) hosts Glenville-Emmons on Saturday before heading to Winona to face Hope Lutheran on Tuesday.