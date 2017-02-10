Boys Basketball: Z-M handles K-W

Isaiah Nolte led the Cougars with 13 points, adding four rebounds, four steals and a pair of assists on the night. Z-M's Robvon Jackson also hit double figures, scoring 11 points with 11 rebounds and two steals.

Gavin Roosen led the Knights with 16 points and four steals, but no other K-W play managed more than eight points in the loss.

Z-M (14-7, 7-7 HVL) hosts Cannon Falls on Tuesday before closing the regular season on the road the week after against Rochester Lourdes and Christ's Household of Faith. K-W (1-19, 0-12) will stay home on Monday and welcome Byron with trips to Randolph and Triton coming on Thursday and Friday, respectively.