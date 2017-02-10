Weather Forecast

    Boys Basketball: Z-M handles K-W

    By RE Sports Today at 9:41 p.m.

    The first half and the second half produced the same point total, and it led to a 54-38 victory for Zumbrota-Mazeppa over Hiawatha Valley League foe Kenyon-Wanamingo.

    Isaiah Nolte led the Cougars with 13 points, adding four rebounds, four steals and a pair of assists on the night. Z-M's Robvon Jackson also hit double figures, scoring 11 points with 11 rebounds and two steals.

    Gavin Roosen led the Knights with 16 points and four steals, but no other K-W play managed more than eight points in the loss.

    Z-M (14-7, 7-7 HVL) hosts Cannon Falls on Tuesday before closing the regular season on the road the week after against Rochester Lourdes and Christ's Household of Faith. K-W (1-19, 0-12) will stay home on Monday and welcome Byron with trips to Randolph and Triton coming on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
