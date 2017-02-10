Weather Forecast

    Boys Basketball: Goodhue nets section win over BA

    By RE Sports Today at 4:20 p.m.

    Shooting 62 percent from the floor, Goodhue’s patient approach paid dividends Thursday in a Section 1A matchup with Bethlehem Academy as the Wildcats won 54-42 in Faribault.

    Ben Opsahl finished with a game-high 21 points on 10 of 15 shooting along with three rebounds. Taylor Buck came up with 11 points, two assists and two steals, and Jacob McNamara put together a strong performance with nine points and six rebounds.

    Damon Trump was the Cardinals’ top scorer with 12 points, followed by Avery Hunt with 10.

