Wrestling: Goodhue downs Pine Island
The match of the night came early as John Altendorf held off Jack Williams, 3-1, to give Goodhue a 9-0 lead over Pine Island on Thursday. The Wildcats would ride three pins and a handful of forfeits to a 55-24 victory over the Panthers.
Baxter O'Reilly, Kaleb O'Reilly and Kodee O'Reilly each picked up six points by fall for Goodhue. Dawson Fallon had a pin for Pine Island, as did Mason Pike and Matt Riley.
Up next for both teams is the Section 1A team tournament. The top four seeds will host duals on Thursday, and will receive a bye into the quarterfinals. The semifinals and finals are Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.