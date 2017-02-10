Wrestling: Z-M splits tri with K-M

Sam Nordquist and Jacob Bennett picked up wins for the Cougars against K-M, while Cooper Peterson, Gavin Gates and Hayden Strain picked up some points for Cannon Falls against Z-M.

Both teams will be back in action on Thursday for the beginning of section tournaments. The Cougars are likely to open at home in Section 1A actions, while the Bombers are expected to be on the road to open the Section 1AA portion. The semifinals and finals are Saturday, Feb. 18 at the Mayo Civic Center in Rochester.