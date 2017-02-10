Weather Forecast

Close

    Girls Basketball: Goodhue gets gritty win over Pine Island

    By RE Sports Today at 3:38 p.m.

    Down 21-13 at halftime to Pine Island on Thursday, Goodhue clawed back to take a 41-36 Hiawatha Valley League road win.

    The Wildcats won despite having no players in double digits. Maddy Miller led the way with eight points, followed by seven each for Sydney Lodermeier and Mariah Tipcke. Megan Ryan and Emily Benrud both finished with six points in the victory.

    For the Panthers, Mikayla Radtke and Emilie Rucker both had seven points, followed by six for Brooke Sinning.

    Both teams return to action Friday as Goodhue (18-4, 10-3 HVL) travels to Cannon Falls while Pine Island (15-7, 6-7 HVL)  heads to Kasson-Mantorville.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh schoolgirls basketballGoodhue WildcatsPine Island Panthers
    RE Sports

    The Red Wing Republican Eagle covers local sports in Goodhue County and surrounding areas. 

    sports@republican-eagle.com
    (651) 301-7878
    Advertisement