Girls Basketball: Goodhue gets gritty win over Pine Island
Down 21-13 at halftime to Pine Island on Thursday, Goodhue clawed back to take a 41-36 Hiawatha Valley League road win.
The Wildcats won despite having no players in double digits. Maddy Miller led the way with eight points, followed by seven each for Sydney Lodermeier and Mariah Tipcke. Megan Ryan and Emily Benrud both finished with six points in the victory.
For the Panthers, Mikayla Radtke and Emilie Rucker both had seven points, followed by six for Brooke Sinning.
Both teams return to action Friday as Goodhue (18-4, 10-3 HVL) travels to Cannon Falls while Pine Island (15-7, 6-7 HVL) heads to Kasson-Mantorville.