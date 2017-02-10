Girls Basketball: Byron fights off K-W
Kenyon-Wanamingo had trouble containing Byron’s Ayoka Lee in the paint as the 6-foot-5 post led the Bears to a 62-58 Hiawatha Valley League win Thursday.
Lee finished with 24 points and 19 rebounds, followed by 11 points from Lexi Glynn and 10 by Josie Bisgard.
For the Knights, Savannah Bless hit five 3-pointers as part of a 21-point night. Mara Quam had 19 points, and Tess Hokanson hit three 3-pointers for nine points. K-W finished the night with 11 3-pointers.
K-W (14-8, 8-5 HVL) is headed to Zumbrota-Mazeppa on Friday.